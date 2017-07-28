Turkish Econ Minister Zeybekci in Athens for talks on Fri.

Visiting Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Dimitri Papadimitriou, and Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who holds the international trade relations portfolio at the foreign ministry.

According to information circulated by the Greek side, a possible new ferry boat route linking the northern port city of Thessaloniki and the western Turkey port city of Izmir was the highlight of the talks.

Katrougalos and Zeybekci also discussed the EU-Turkey customs union agreement, as the latter did in talks with Papadimitriou.