Greek revenue bureau eyes audit of 2,500 hotels amid current peak summer season

Greece's independent public revenues authority has reportedly commence an urgent sample audit of some 2,500 hotels in the country, amid the current height of the summer tourism season.

Tax auditors are reportedly cross-checking gross revenue declared by the businesses along VAT remittances they have paid to the state and with figures on overnight stays.

The sample is one-tenth of the total on a relevant list of hotels and accommodations.

Hotels on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos (Mytilene) and Kos are excluded, due to the recent earthquake damage.

Auditors have reportedly collected estimates on hotels' turnover and availability by assessing prices quoted over the Internet and even in phone queries.