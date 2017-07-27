Six high-rise towers included in massive Helleniko real estate development master plan

Thursday, 27 July 2017 18:52
UPD:18:53
By T. Igoumenidi
tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Six high-rise buildings (above 200 meters from the sea level) and various types and sizes of cutting-edge residences are an integral part of the Helliniko real estate redevelopment project in southeast coastal Athens, where the Greek capital’s old airport once operated.

According to a recently submitted “comprehensive development plan”, a necessary bureaucratic prerequisite before bulldozers begin work, the strategic goal of urban planners – in addition to creating a profit-making vehicle for investors – is to upgrade surrounding districts through the extensive creation of green space and recreational areas within a metropolitan complex that also includes residential and commercial land uses.

In terms of the six high-rises, the Lamda Development-led international consortium that won the property development concession said one of the skyscrapers will serve as a “landmark” for the entire project, and is currently known by the draft name “metropolitan park arena”.

Another of the six high-rises will be located near a planned marina and will be residential (marina residential tower), while yet another is designated as an office tower. A fourth high-rise is a planned six-star hotel, while the fifth high-rise is called an “integrated resort tower”, which will include a casino.

The sixth and last high-rise building is designated for residential and other recreational uses, identified in the planning stage as the “promenade residential tower”.  

