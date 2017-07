Titan cement group on Thursday announced H1 2017 financial results showing a 6.9-percent increase in consolidated turnover compared to the same half of 2016, as the former reached 773.8 million euros.

EBITDA increased by 18.9 percent to reach 142.1 million euros, while net profits after minority interests and the provision for taxes was up by 51.4 percent, standing at 13.9 million euros versus a net profit of 9.2 million euros in the corresponding period of 2016.