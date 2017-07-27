Another instance of mass transit vandalism by self-styled anarchists reported; hours after Parliament security breach

The latest instance of anarchist-related violence occurred on Wednesday evening when between 10 to 15 sledge hammer-wielding perpetrators smashed ticket dispensers and validation machines at the Perissos electric train (ΙSAP) station northwest of central Athens.

Similar to previous such raids, the group then threw pamphlets demanding "free transport for all" and justifying its "sabotage". Police were called to the site but the suspects had fled, reports state.

Gangs of self-styled anarchists, mostly teenagers and young adults, have repeatedly targeted and destroyed mass transit infrastructure and even vehicles servicing road routes in the greater Athens area over the past few months.

The incident came hours after up to 30 people broke through security cordons and entered Parliament's courtyard in order to demonstrate in support of two people convicted of terrorism-related charges in the first instance but denied bail pending their appeal. They also threw pamphlets in the courtyard.

Several members of this well-known anti-state/anti-establishment group, known as "Rubicon", were later detained, while four individuals were actually arrested but later released.

Reports that Parliament President Nikos Voutsis, a top SYRIZA party MP, communicated with the relevant minister in charge of law enforcement, Nikos Toskas, to demand that the four be released and not booked generated a firestorm of criticism by the opposition.

The same group briefly held a rally/protest inside the Bank of Greece (BoG) last week.