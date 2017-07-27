Prince Charles, Camilla on Corfu this week

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in the Ionian island of Corfu on Wednesday afternoon for a holiday stay at the Rothschild estate.

The royal couple arrived by speedboat at the Kerasia beach amid very tight security.

The Rothschild House is located some 40 kilometers northeast of the city of Corfu and considered one of the most picturesque spots on the verdant holiday island, which lies off extreme northwest Greece.

Corfu is the birthplace of the Prince of Wales' father, Prince Phillip.