Extension of deadline for retailers to install e-transactions terminals likely

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 18:05
The relevant finance ministry on Wednesday is reportedly considering a “silent” extension of a deadline for all retail businesses to install electronic transaction terminals (POS) on their premises.

A circular in the works will postpone checks and fines for a short period of time, as long as the business has filed an application to acquire such terminals.

A deadline for installing POS terminals is Thursday.

The Greek state has increasingly tried to crack down on endemic tax evasion and VAT avoidance in the bailout-dependent country over recent years. 

