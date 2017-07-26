Extension of deadline for retailers to install e-transactions terminals likely

The relevant finance ministry on Wednesday is reportedly considering a “silent” extension of a deadline for all retail businesses to install electronic transaction terminals (POS) on their premises.

A circular in the works will postpone checks and fines for a short period of time, as long as the business has filed an application to acquire such terminals.

A deadline for installing POS terminals is Thursday.

The Greek state has increasingly tried to crack down on endemic tax evasion and VAT avoidance in the bailout-dependent country over recent years.