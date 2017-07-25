Greek govt thoroughly pleased with Tues. bond issue results

Greek government sources on Tuesday referred to an "absolute success" and a confirmation of the positive course of the Greek economy, immediately after a five-year bond issue offering concluded with a yield of 4.625 percent.

Using the preferred "non paper" mode, the government reminded that the previous two market exits, in April 2014, were crowned with higher yields, 4.75 percent and 4.95 percent, respectively.

In echoing the official government position over recent days, Athens said the development points to a step-by-step exit from the economic crisis and memorandums.

The statement also cited more than 200 official offers for the new paper, worth 6.5 billion euros, saying the majority were "real investors" and not speculation funds.

The Greek state drained three billion euros from the markets.