Higher VAT remittances in H1 2017 boost revenue take

By T. Tsiros

ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

VAT remittance targets for the first half of the year were mostly achieved on the back of the successful completion of a concession transferring the management of 14 regional airports to a German-Greek consortium, as well as payment of past arrears.

Revenues for H1 2017, of which VAT remittances are a primary portion of the total, exceeded 450 million euros above the target.

As reportedly previously by “N”, tax revenues in the first half of the year reached 19 billion euros, with leaves 29 billion euros budgeted for collection in the second half of 2017 – 4.8 billion euros per month, on average.

The overall fiscal goal for 2017 is to post a memorandum-mandated primary budget surplus as a percentage of GDP.

Conversely, spending appeared contained in the first half of the year, reaching 1.149 billion euro down from the target.

As a result the primary surplus reached 1.936 billion euros, exceeding the H1 target of 431 million euros.