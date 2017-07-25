Reuters: IOIs for Greek 5-year euro bond above 5.5 bln€

Reuters put the interest rate for Greece's five-year euro benchmark bond sale are at above 5.5 billion euros, citing its sources.

According to the news agency, the figure includes orders for the new issue as well as interest from holders of Greece's 4.75 percent April 2019s, who have been invited to tender their notes for cash at 102.60 plus accrued."

An earlier yield of 4.875 percent was reduced during the process, meaning lower debt repayments due to greater demand by investors - meaning higher confidence by the markets.