Tender for concessions at port of Alexandroupolis in the autumn

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

The management of the state-run Alexandroupolis Port Authority, a small but very strategic port in extreme northeast Greece, this week reported that an international tender to award various port-related concessions will come in the autumn.

The first concessions on the block at the specific facility are combined transports, logistics and maritime tourism, especially yachting.

At the same time, the port’s management is expected to sign a MoC with the Chinese company managing the port of Canton.

According to the port authority’s president and CEO, Christos Doukas, who spoke to “N”, a business plan recently composed and presented to the board of directors is fully backed by Greece’s privatization agency, HRADF, which controls the shares of several regional port authorities around Greece.