MoU between SE Europe natgas system operators, including DES.FA, for prospective vertical corridor

A MoU was signed in Bucharest last week between Greece’s natural gas transmission system operator (DES.FA) with its Bulgarian, Romanian and Hungarian counterparts - Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz and FGSZ, respectively - for construction of the IGB connecting pipeline, which will link the Greek and Bulgarian grids.

The MoU was also signed by project contractor ICGB.

Provisions in the memorandum refer to cooperation by all the parties in promoting the vertical corridor pipeline, which according to reports, will be able to transport natural gas in either direction and as far as the Ukraine.