Greece issues invitation to tender for proposed 5-year bond

Greece's first market exit after three years was announced on Monday by the coalition government in Athens, which announced an invitation to holders of outstanding bonds worth 4.75 percent and with a maturity through 2019, i.e. a new five-year bond issue.

It announced that BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC Bank plc and Merrill Lynch International will act as dealer managers for the switch and tender offer, while HSBC Bank plc will act as the billing and delivering Bank and Lucid Issuer Services Ltd. will act as the information agent.

The cash purchase price for existing notes validly tendered and accepted by the Greek state for purchase pursuant to the switch and tender offer will be equal to 102.6 per cent of the nominal amount of aforementioned existing notes.