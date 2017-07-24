Govt begins licensing process for project expected to connect mainland Greece with Israeli, Cypriot power grids

The Greek government has commenced the licensing process for the EuroAsia Interconnector, after a complete project dossier was submitted.

The project envisions the laying of an underwater power cable of up to 2,000 MW to link the Israeli and Cypriot grids in the eastern Mediterranean with mainland Greece's grid.

The ambitious infrastructure project means the laying of a cable over 1,520 kilometers, by far the biggest such electricity connector in the wider region.

The relevant ministerial approval for the licensing process was signed by Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas, a non-elected Cabinet member who previously served as the head of Greece's privatization fund (HRADF). Under his tenure, HRADF recorded a handful of landmark privatizations.