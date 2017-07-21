Kos airport management reports says facility operating normally, safely; only minor delays cited

Fraport Greece on Friday morning assured that the airport on the quake-hit island of Kos is operating normally and safely for passengers and flights.

The German-Greek consortium, which manages the Kos facility as well as another 13 airports around Greece, said inspections were immediately made on the runway and all facilities.

Fraport said no injuries or serious damage was recorded, while the areas where minor damages occurred are being restored.

Regarding scheduled flights, only minor delays were cited, with an expected normalization during the day on Friday.

Passengers are requested to contact their airlines and tour operators in order to be accurately informed of any delays on their scheduled flights.