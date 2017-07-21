Two deaths from earthquake-related damage on island of Kos

Two earthquake-related fatalities were reported on the island of Kos in the early morning hours of Friday, while several people were injured from the strong 6.4 on the Richter scale tremor that shook the island and much of the southeast Aegean region and southwestern Turkey.

The deaths were confirmed by the island's mayor.

Property damages were also reported.

Three people were rescued by the fire brigade when the ceiling of a nightclub partially collapsed, trapping the trio in the rubble.

Kos is one of the Aegean's premier tourist destinations, with thousands of holiday-makers vacationing on the island.