Reports: Govt sends list of lignite-fired power units up for sale

Greece's environment and energy ministry has reportedly submitted a list to the EU Commission's competition directorate (DG Comp.) of Public Power Corp. (PPC) lignite-fired units that will be put on the selling block.

According to reports, the more modern (2003) Meliti 1 unit in Florina is on the list, along with a license to build a second unit at the same site, and with another two units up for sale at the Amyntaio site, which have operated for the past three decades.

The same list also includes, according to report, the lignite pits that supply the fuel for the aforementioned power stations, all of which are owned and operated by PPC. The listed utility in previous decades operated as a horizontal and vertical electricity monopoly in Greece.

The memorandum-mandated intent is to privatize 40 percent of lignite-generated electricity in the country, in line with a European Court decision ruling that PPC's access to the specific fossil fuel in Greece is monopolistic.