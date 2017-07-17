Unnamed Greek govt source: No thought of return to markets, yet

A statement by a government source circulated through the state-run national news agency on Monday again deflated the prospect of a pending return of the Greek state to capital markets for its borrowing needs.

"No such decision has been taken," was the statement widely circulated by the unnamed source.

The development comes amid heightened speculation - fueled by repeated statements by several ministers and even the Greek prime minister in the recent period - that Greece will return to the markets after a brief foray in 2014 - months before the current leftist-rightist coalition government assumed power.

The same source, as reported, merely repeated that the Tsipras government is closely following developments in capital markets and will decide the "proper time" for a return.