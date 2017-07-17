Inflation rate at 0.9% in Greece for June 2017, Eurostat

The annualized inflation rate in Greece for June 2017 was recorded at 0.9 percent, down from 1.5 percent in the previous month, May 2017, according figures released on Monday by Eurostat.

The corresponding figure for the same month in 2016 was a marginal 0.2 percent.

Successive months of deflation in the country were overturned this year, primarily due to a "tax tsunami" that was imposed in 2016, including indirect taxes and so-called "sin taxes".

The inflation rate, on an annual basis, in the Euro zone was 1.3 percent, slightly down from 1.4 percent in May 2017 and 0.1 percent in May 2016.