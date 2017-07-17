Inflation rate at 0.9% in Greece for June 2017, Eurostat

Monday, 17 July 2017 15:32
UPD:15:37
REUTERS/JOHN KOLESIDIS
A- A A+

The annualized inflation rate in Greece for June 2017 was recorded at 0.9 percent, down from 1.5 percent in the previous month, May 2017, according figures released on Monday by Eurostat.

The corresponding figure for the same month in 2016 was a marginal 0.2 percent.

Successive months of deflation in the country were overturned this year, primarily due to a "tax tsunami" that was imposed in 2016, including indirect taxes and so-called "sin taxes".

The inflation rate, on an annual basis, in the Euro zone was 1.3 percent, slightly down from 1.4 percent in May 2017 and 0.1 percent in May 2016.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών