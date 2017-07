A moderate 5.3 on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded in at 23.30 (21.30 GMT) on Saturday evening in a sea region off the large island of Crete.

The quake had an epicenter 33 kilometers west, southwest of the coastal town of Ierapetra, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor was particularly felt in eastern Crete.

Several aftershocks were recorded in the early morning hours of Sunday from the same region.