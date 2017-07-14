Increased passenger traffic, flights reported by Greek airports in H2 2017

First-half figures posted by Greek airports in 2017 showed an increase in passenger traffic by 10.3 percent, above the corresponding period of 2016, and an increase in flights by 0.6 percent.

Figures released by the civil aviation authority show that just more than 21.94 million passengers passed through Greece's airports from the beginning of the year up to June 30, 2017, up from 19.89 million in H2 2016.

The number of flights reached 192,396, of which approximately 86,000 were domestic and the rest international flights.

Specifically for June 2017, which inaugurated the all-important summer tourism season in Greece, passenger traffic was up by 14.1 percent, with the absolute figure at 7.359 million passengers.