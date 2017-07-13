Eurobank sale of 178.2 mln€ worth of Grivalia Properties shares through accelerated book build offering

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. on Thursday announced the placement of 178.2 euro million worth of shares in Grivalia Properties REIC S.A., representing approximately 20 percent of the total shares outstanding.

According to a press release, Eurobank disposed of its entire 20,252,001 shares in Grivalia Properties via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated book build offering to institutional investors, at a price of 8.80 euros per share.

A discount of less than 3 percent to the previous closing price was attributed to high interest by institutional investors.

HSBC Bank plc, AXIA Ventures Group Ltd and Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A. acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placement.