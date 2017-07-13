Five out of 9 suspects implicated in US tourist's beating death to remain in custody; decision on other four pending

Five out of nine suspects arrested in connection with the beating death of US tourist Bakari Henderson last Friday in a resort town on the Ionian island of Zakynthos were remanded in custody late Wednesday evening after providing statements to an investigating magistrate.

The remaining four suspects were due to face the magistrate on Thursday.

Included in the first group is the 34-year-old local man who worked as a bartender at a club where the incident that led to Henderson’s death began, along with a bouncer, identified as a UK national of Serbian origin. Eight out of nine of the suspects are also identified as Serbian nationals or of Serbian origin.

Video footage that was posted by Greek news sites this week showed Henderson, 22, being chased and knocked down on a street before being repeatedly punched and kicked by several men.

All nine of the suspects are jailed on the island.

Under Greek law a suspect facing a felony charge is remanded in custody via a joint decision by a relevant magistrate and prosecutor.