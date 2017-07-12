Athens reverts to 'cautious mode' following speculation of return to capital markets

The Tsipras government on Wednesday attempted to allay concerns that it is even considering a "surprise" return to capital markets, speculation that was fueled by a handful of high-profile statements referring to the very prospect by top ministers this month.

After several "trial balloons" in the form of mostly vague but rosy references, an unnamed government source on Wednesday was used to lower expectations and return to a "cautious mode".

"The government is listing to all views and 'advise', it has a plan and patience, with the long-term goal being the opportunity for a stable and maintainable access of Greek bonds to the markets, in the summer of 2018."

The source directly cited the period when the current Greek bailout program ends, i.e. August 2018, whereby the Greek state will have to seek financing from non-institutional lenders.