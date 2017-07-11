Court of Audit OKs contract for Thessaloniki Port Authority concession

By V. Vegiri

The Court of Audit this week approved the concession contract for the privatization of the Thessaloniki Port Authority by a consortium comprised of DIEP -Terminal Link-Belterra, which has been declared the preferred investor for a 67-percent stake in the port.

According to reports, the approval is attached with two conditions, which however, do not affect the concession contract. One condition deals with the establishment of a managing company by the consortium, and the other deals with procedural matters.

On their part, two unions representing workers at the Thessaloniki Port Authority told "N" this week that they will file legal petitions to block the privatization, including an appeal of the Court of Audit approval within a foreseen 15-day deadline.