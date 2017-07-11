Samsung purchases Athens-based hi-tech firm specializing in synthetic voice tech

A Greece-based company active in the synthetic voice technology sector has been purchased by Korean electronics giant Samsung. No figures were released for the agreement, although both sides, Samsung and Innoetics, referred to one of the biggest investments in recent years regarding a Greek hi-tech company.

It is also the biggest direct purchase of a Greek research or academic "spin-off" in recent memory.

According to Innoetics CEO Aimilios Halamandaris, who spoke to "N" on Monday, the company has concentrated from its start on synthetic speech services. Innoetics's best-known creation is its "Text-to-Speech technology" and solutions related to integrating the software.