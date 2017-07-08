14.8% point lead for Greece's main opposition party in latest poll

One of the biggest opinion poll leads enjoyed by main opposition Ne w Democracy (ND) party over ruling SYRIZA emerged over the weekend, with the former given a 14.8-percentage point lead over the latter.

According to results of a poll by the firm Metron Analysis, center-right  ND is given 37 percent of respondents' preferences to 22.2 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The poll was commissioned and published by the newspaper "Parapolitika".

Ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) follows with 8.3 percent; 8.1 percent for a social democrat grouping led by PASOK; 8 percent for the Communist Party (KKE) and 3.8 percent. for the Union of Centrists.

No other party is given more than 3 percent of respondents' preferences in this poll.

