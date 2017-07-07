29th int'l conference of philosophy hosted on Rhodes this week

The 29th international conference of philosophy commenced on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes began on Friday and will continue until Wednesday, with the theme of this year’s international and high-profile gathering entitled “Greek Moral and Political Philosophy From Pre-Socratics to Neo-Platonists”.

The conference is held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic and under the supervision of the Union Académique Internationale (UAI), and co-organized by the Southern Aegean Regional Government and with the support of the Hellenic Parliament.

