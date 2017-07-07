High court overturns liberalization of pharmacy ownership regime on procedural grounds; presidential decree needed

The Council of State (Cos), Greece’s high administrative court, on Friday overruled a previous ministerial decision stipulating the terms and conditions for opening pharmacies in the country by non-pharmacists.

Operation of pharmacies has for decades been one of the most “rigid” of the so-called “closed professions” in Greece, before coming under the direct scrutiny of creditors over recent years.

Nevertheless, the high court ruled only on the procedural aspect of the case, rather than on the substance, saying that the matter should have been determined via a presidential decree.

Two groups representing pharmacists had petitioned the court.