Greek unemployment drops in April 2017

Greece's unemployment figure fell in April, with more hirings attributed to an expansion of part-time or seasonal work.

According to the Greek statistical service, seasonally adjusted unemployment in April 2017 reached 21.7 percent, down from 23.6 percent in the corresponding month of 2016 and 22 percent in the previous month, March 2017.

The figure is the lowest since January 2012.

Registered unemployed people totaled just more than1.040 million in a country with roughly 11 million residents. In absolute terms, that is the lowest figure of jobless adults since November 2011, lower by approximately 92,600, compared with April 2016 (-8.2 percent).