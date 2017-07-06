Minimum auction price for coming electricity auction (NOME) set at 32.05 euros per MWh

By K. Deligiannis
kdel@naftemporiki.gr

A joint ministerial decision this week set the minimum starting price for an upcoming July 19 NOME electricity auction at 32.05 euros per MWh.

The decision was published in the relevant government gazette on Tuesday evening, essentially allowing would-be electricity providers enough time to acquire credit guarantees.

A previous auction date, July 12, was postponed by a week by the state-run Operator of Electricity Market (LAGHE), given that the ministerial decision had not been published.

One reason for the delay, according to reports, lies in the fact that the independent Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) had proposed a starting price much lower than in the previous three electricity auctions. The same reports claimed that the prospect triggered sharp objections by the management of the state-run and dominant power utility in the country, the Public Power Corp. (PPC). 

