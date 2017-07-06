Energean OK'd as sole concession holder of western Katakolo off-shore block

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Energean Oil & Gas this week was cleared as the sole concessionaire of a block off western Greece, specifically the western Katakolo, following approval of a 40-percent stake in a joint consortium by Trajan Oil & Gas to the former.

Energean originally held 60 percent of the consortium, which was awarded research and exploration rights in May 2014 for the specific block.

Drilling is expected to begin at the end of 2019, as “N” has previously reported, following the necessary submission of an environmental impact study.

Company officials have promised that an off-shore rig will not be used in the exploration, with “horizontal drilling” to be employed from the mainland – some 4.5 kilometers in distance from the shoreline and then at a depth of 2.5 kilometers to reach a possible deposit.