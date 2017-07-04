Industrial park in ship-repair district calls for electronic issuance of all permits, docs

The management of the Schisto industrial park, which borders the Piraeus port zone to the west, on Tuesday said the government must immediately take three steps in order to revive the ship-building and ship-repair sector in the district, especially in light of Chinese multinational Cosco's rapid modernization of the Piraeus Port Authority and the arrival of an 80K-ton floating dock.

The three institutional steps the industrial park cited are the electronic issuance of repair permits and all related documentation in the district; the obligatory registration of all contractors and their affiliated workers in an electronic platform who assume work in the district, as well as a rationalization of labor costs and the recalculation of overtime pay, in a bid to prevent the intentional increase of social security contributions and taxes.