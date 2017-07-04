Innovative vessel performance system by Athens-based Metis makes foray into Greek-owned shipping sector

A new and innovative system aimed at boosting efficiency in the maritime sector has been designed and implemented by Metis Cyberspace Technology S.A., a Greece-based hi-tech company wholly owned by local shareholders and with the Olympia Group the primary shareholder.

The wireless and smart device connected system is based on the system of "Artificial Technology and Machine Learning", allowing the shipping company onshore the ability to monitor vessels’ operations in real time, and without involving the crew.

Metis developed the Metis WIC (Wireless Intelligent Collector), which in cooperation with Metis Virtual Agents, monitors, measures, diagnoses and advises about various aspects of ship performance management.

According to the company, Metis WIC was developed exclusively by local researchers and has already been implemented by many Greek-controlled international maritime companies. In addition, it has been presented at numerous international maritime conferences.

In a statement to "N", Metis CEO Mike Konstantinidis said the leading global presence of Greek shipping is a primary reason behind the creation and implementation of the system.

The WIC "black box", which is installed on the vessel anywhere in the world, has the ability to first collect data and to then forward it to maritime company's office. For example, if connected to flow-meters for fuel oil, the actual quantity of the fuel consumed is measured, calculated and reported. This data is sent to the Metis Cloud, immediately processed and conveyed to the relevant supervisors at the maritime company's headquarters.

One example cited by Konstantinidis, in regards to the calculation of fuel consumption of a dry bulk vessel with typical performances, is a potential improvement in consumption reaching up to 1.8 million USD annually.