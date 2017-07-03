Warning shot fired over Turkish freighter that skirted inspection; Ankara reaction

Ankara on Monday sharply condemned an incident earlier in the day when a Greek coast guard patrol boat fired a warning shot over a Turkish-flagged freighter off the Dodecanese island of Rhodes.

Turkey's foreign ministry said the action was excessive by the Greek authorities, while claiming that the vessel was carrying cargo between two Turkish ports. The Turkish side also charged that the coast guard patrol boat's skipper showed a disregard for human life.

The incident occurred after the Turkish-flagged failed to stop for a routine check off the island.

According to a press release issued by the Greek coast guard, its officers received an anonymous tip that the vessel was carrying narcotics. The vessel was identified as the "Act".

When located the vessel was sailing approximately 3.5 nautical miles northwest of Rhodes, i.e. within Greek territorial waters.

The freighter's skipper reportedly ignored a command to sail the vessel to Rhodes for an inspection. However, the vessel changed course and headed back into Turkish territorial waters.