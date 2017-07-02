EU Commission's Costetllo: Primary budget surplus goals for Greece after 2022 'realistic'

The European Commission's mission chief to Greece, Declan Costello, expressed a view that primary budget surplus goals set for Greece after 2022 are "realistic".

In comments made to Greece's state broadcaster (ERT), the Irish technocrat reminded that the Eurogroup decision for the specific fiscal target is 2 percent of GDP, on an annual basis. Additionally, in more-or-less summing up the position of European creditors on the Greek debt, one expressed in varying degrees since the May 2016 Eurogroup, he said more clarified debt relief measures will come after the current program ends in August 2018.

At the same time, he repeated other EU officials' statements of a third review of the current program coming after the summer, which the emphasis on confirming that the measures detailed in the first and second reviews have been implemented.