BoG revises Greek GDP forecast to 1.6% in 2017, down from previous 2.5% figure

Friday, 30 June 2017 15:02
UPD:15:04
REUTERS/YANNIS BEHRAKIS
A- A A+

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Friday revised its figure for Greek economic growth in 2017, now predicting a 1.6 percent GDP increase.

The forecast was including in the BoG's report for monetary policy in 2016-2017.

The previous forecast by Greece's central bank was a more robust 2.5 percent, in line with last year's forecasts by European creditors and the EU Commission, which had even pointed to a 2.9-percent GDP hike for 2017 in the crisis-battered country.

Nevertheless, the delay in finally concluding the second review of the Greek program - achieved after more than  year of delay on June 15 - and resurgent uncertainty in the country, led to a "significant" decrease in prospective investments, according to the BoG report.

Conversely, the BoG said medium-term prospects remain positive, as long as the implementation of memorandum-mandated reforms continues unhindered - another standing phrase repeated by practically every high-ranking official associated with the Greek adjustment program.

Positive economic and political developments in the EU as a whole also benefit Greece's recovery, the BoG stated.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών