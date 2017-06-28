Handelsblatt: Bundestag to OK latest Greek loan tranche on Wed.

A relevant Bundestag committee is expected to ratify the latest 8.5-billion-euro loan tranche extended to Greece by European creditors, the biggest of which is Germany, as far as member-states are concerned.

According to Handelsblatt, German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble has already sent a letter to the parties backing the current German government coalition to support the bailout loans.

The financial daily said the letter was also sent to MPs of the CDU and CSU parties, as well as to the socialists (SPD). In referring directly to the letter, Handelsblatt said Schaeuble writes:

"... in the wake of very intensive negotiations, a very good and realistically applicable package was agreed to, which will include the IMF," Handesblatt reports.

Conversely, the paper reported that some Bundestag deputies have voiced criticism over the fact that the IMF is not participating as a lender, in contrast to Schaeuble's statements. The latter, however, predicts that the IMF, as the report states, will decide next month over its participation in the Greek program.

Finally, Handelsblatt reminded that the IMF bases its participation in the program on the contentious issue of the Greek debt's sustainability.