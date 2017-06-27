Greek treasury exceeds revenue target for Jan-May, must collect another 32.488 bln€ by end of year

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 18:52
UPD:18:54
REUTERS/JOHN KOLESIDIS

Nevertheless, 300 million euros out of the 386 million euros in excess of the target is a “lump sum” figure, emanating from the finalization of a concession deal transferring 14 state-run regional airports to the Fraport Greece consortium for 40 years.
A- A A+

By T. Tsiros
ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

Greece’s finance ministry on Monday said it had exceeded revenue targets by 386 million euros in the first five-month period of the year, with 15.755 billion euros flowing into state coffers, compared to a goal of 15.369 billion euros.

Nevertheless, 300 million euros out of the 386 million euros in excess of the target is a “lump sum” figure, emanating from the finalization of a concession deal transferring 14 state-run regional airports to the Fraport Greece consortium for 40 years.

 It’s the remaining seven months of the year, however, that will prove to be the challenge for state revenue services, as 32.488 billion euros – ambitious by Greek standards – must flow into state coffers. The figure means that 4.641 billion euros, on average, must be collected on a monthly basis.

Moreover, with the recent passage of the Medium Term Fiscal Strategy (MTFS 2018-2021) by Parliament, the target in the 2017 budget has been revised upwards, meaning that the goal is now 48.243 billion euros in revenues for this year, up 46.858 billion euros – a difference of 1.385 billion euros.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών