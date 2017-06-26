'Crunch time' in H1 2018 as creditors demand more audits, higher revenue targets by Greek collection entity

By T. Tsiros

Creditors have reportedly tabled proposals for even stricter audits and revenue targets by the newly created Independent Authority for Public Revenues in the first half of 2018.

The new entity itself sprang from a memorandum-mandated obligation.

A revised "technical memorandum" agreed to with creditors after the conclusion of the second review of the Greek program on June 15 envisions the collection of 1.7 billion euros from total arrears owed to the state, and within a timeframe of six months.

As such, the independent authority must proceed with at least 9,000 audits during the same period, while also including 54 to 55 percent of debtors into a regime of obligatory collection measures (foreclosures, deductions from bank accounts etc).

Essentially, the target means stepped up seizures of bank deposits and other assets, as well as reminders to taxpayers to pay their arrears.