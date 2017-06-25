Confusion over unions' decisions regarding Greek garbage strike

Confusion reigned amid Greece's garbage-spewed urban landscape on Sunday as to whether a week-long strike by sanitation workers around the country continues or whether it has been suspended.

An earlier announcement by the Hellenic Federation of Personnel of Organizations of Local Government, known as POP-OTA, said it was suspending the strike by sanitation workers.

However, the leadership of the better-known federation of workers of all specializations in Greek municipalities and local governments, known as POE-OTA (a difference of one letter), referred to a unanimous decision by its executive board to continue with the industrial action. The strike has left tons of rubbish overflowing from trash bins in the summertime heat.

POE-OTA, as opposed to POP-OTA, said it rejected a compromise proposal by the interior ministry. The strike, according to this union, will continue until Thursday.

Conversely, POP-OTA's leadership accepted a promise by Interior Minister Panos Skourletis to declare a tender for new permanent hirings by municipalities, along with an extension of work contracts for thousands of temporary sanitation workers until the hiring process is implemented.

According to reports, Skourletis' proposal envisions that current contract sanitation workers will be awarded extra credits in the future selection of permanent staff.

The garbage strike comes amid rising temperatures and the start of the all-important tourism season in recession-battered Greece.