Deadline for binding offers for state-owned rolling stock maintenance firm extended to Nov. 3

Greece's privatization fund on Friday extended a deadline for submission of binding offers for 100-percent of the share capital of the state-run company that provides rolling stock maintenance and availability services to train operators in the country.

According to a press release by the fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a pre-qualified investor tabled the relevant request, which was subsequently approved by the fund's BoD.

A new deadline for the submission of binding offers for the company, known by its Greek-language acronym of EESSTY S.A. (ROSCO), is Nov. 3, 2017.