Deadline for binding offers for state-owned rolling stock maintenance firm extended to Nov. 3

Friday, 23 June 2017 15:46
UPD:15:50
EUROKINISSI/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ
A- A A+

Greece's privatization fund on Friday extended a deadline for submission of binding offers for 100-percent of the share capital of the state-run company that provides rolling stock maintenance and availability services to train operators in the country.

According to a press release by the fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a pre-qualified investor tabled the relevant request, which was subsequently approved by the fund's BoD.

A new deadline for the submission of binding offers for the company, known by its Greek-language acronym of EESSTY S.A. (ROSCO), is Nov. 3, 2017. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών