Hellenic Petroleum shareholders general assembly on Fri.; BoD announced

A general assembly of Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) shareholders will take place as scheduled on Friday, following an compromise reached between the two biggest shareholders of Greece's largest petro-chemical conglomerate, the Greek state and Paneuropean, respectively.

The latter company is controlled by the Latsis group.

According to reports, the two sides agreed that Stathis Tsotsoros will remain as president and chairman of Hel.Pe's BoD, with Grigoris Stergioulis continuing to serve as CEO.

At the same time, a new position on the board will be created, namely, that of deputy CEO, which will be filled by Andreas N. Shiamishis.

The latter is a Paneuropean executive who has previously served as CFO and General Finance Director for Hellenic Petroleum.