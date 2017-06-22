Hellenic Petroleum shareholders general assembly on Fri.; BoD announced

According to reports, the two sides agreed that Stathis Tsotsoros will remain as president and chairman of Hel.Pe's BoD, with Grigoris Stergioulis continuing to serve as CEO.
A general assembly of Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) shareholders will take place as scheduled on Friday, following an compromise reached between the two biggest shareholders of Greece's largest petro-chemical conglomerate, the Greek state and Paneuropean, respectively.

The latter company is controlled by the Latsis group.

At the same time, a new position on the board will be created, namely, that of deputy CEO, which will be filled by Andreas N. Shiamishis.

The latter is a Paneuropean executive who has previously served as CFO and General Finance Director for Hellenic Petroleum.

