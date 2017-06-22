Garbage strike continues in greater Athens area; unions demand permanent hirings

Piles of rubbish continued to accumulate around overflowing bins in the greater Athens area this week in the wake of repeated strikes called by a federation comprised of unions representing local government and municipality employees around Greece.

The federation is demanding the full-time and tenured hiring of thousands of sanitation workers hired on a contract basis.

Another 24-hour industrial action was declared for Thursday, with more expected to follow.

Strikers held a rally and protest march in downtown Athens on Thursday that concluded outside the relevant interior ministry, where garbage was burnt in protest.