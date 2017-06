Debate in the Bundestag regarding last week's agreement at the Eurogroup on the Greek issue and disbursement of an 8.5-billion-euro loan tranche to Greece was postponed for next week, instead of Wednesday, as was previously scheduled.

According to Reuters, the debate was bumped back a week at the request of the SPD party.

The news agency reported that several SPD deputies requested a debate at a plenary session instead of discussion in the Bundestag's budget committee.