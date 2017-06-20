Opposition leader insists on Parliament debate, full disclosure of Eurogroup results

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a complete disclosure of everything agreed to by the Greek side at last week's Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, the session that provided the decisive "green light" for disbursing the latest loan tranche to bailout-dependent Greece.

A second review of the ongoing Greek program (third bailout) was achieved at the Eurogroup after a more than year-long delay.

He made the statement during a high-profile meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the latter's official office, given that the leftist leader on Monday commenced a successive round of one-on-one briefings of opposition political leaders over results of the Eurogroup.

On his part, Mitsotakis said his party's priority is an off-the-agenda debate in Parliament on economic policy, and not behind-the-door briefings, per se.