Regling: Greece foray into markets this year or 2018 if reform program continues

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling on Monday said it was likely that currently bailout-dependent Greece may return to the markets for its borrowing needs this year or 2018, "if its reform program continues with success".

Regling, in statements to Greece's state-run broadcaster (ERT), underlined that the markets are closely watching if the current leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens is taking "ownership" of the program and if it is continuing to implement agreements made with the Eurogroup and ESM.

His statements echoed comments by EuroWorkingGroup (EWG) President Thomas Wieser over the weekend, who forecast that Greece will borrow from the markets in the autumn of 2017 or spring of 2018.