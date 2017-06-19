Cyprus issue discussed in meeting between Turkish PM, Greek opposition leader

Greek-Turkish relations, the migrant/refugee crisis and the long-standing Cyprus issue were at the center of talks on Monday between visiting Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Earlier, the Turkish leader was received separately by both the Greek prime minister and president.

In statements afterwards, Mitsotakis noted that the Greek and Turkish people are obliged by geography to live side-by-side.

As per standing Greek policy on the issue, Mitsotakis said Athens wants a fair and viable solution to the Cyprus issue based on UN resolutions and the European acquis, without foreign troops and without the now outdated notion of third party guarantees.

Earlier, Yildirim had conveyed Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan's desire to officially visit Athens this year.