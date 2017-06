The industrial turnover index shot up in Greece in April 2017, posting a 10.7-percent increase on an annual basis. The same figure for April 2016 was a negative 13.9 percent, the Greek statistics bureau (EL.STAT) announced.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover decreased by 9.8 percent.

The average index for the May 2016-April 2017 period was up by 5.5 percent, significantly improved from a 12.4-percent decrease over the corresponding period of 2015-2016.