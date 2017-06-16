Commission OKs past state aid to Greek rail operators; Trainose sale to

The EU Commission on Friday lifted a significant obstacle standing in the way of the privatization of Greece’s state-run rail operator (Trainose) by announcing that past state aid funnelled towards loss-making rail companies in the country was in line with EU state aid rules.

The development means that purchase of Trainose by Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato can proceed as planned, with a signing ceremony set for next month in the presence of both the Greek and Italian prime ministers.

In fact, Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni told the Italian senate this week that Italy’s state-run railways will soon acquire a major portion of Greece’s rail transports.

The EU Commission’s decision on the state aid to OSE and Trainose was posted here:

European Commission - PRESS RELEASES - Press release - State aid: Commission approves restructuring aid to Greek railway companies OSE and TRAINOSE